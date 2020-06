Four Guyanese cricketers stranded in Trinidad and Tobago are set to return home tomorrow after they were given the green light by the National COVID-19 Task Force.

Steve Ramdass, Kandasammy Surujnarine, Demetri Cameron and Garfield Benjamin all ventured to Trinidad where they plied their trade in the country’s National League.

However, a few matches into the season, the country decided to enter lockdown to curb the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.