Stranded cricketers one step closer to coming home

Amid the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a return home soon seems to be more and more assured for stranded Guyanese cricketers in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to Steve Ramdass, one of those marooned in Trinidad, the group is awaiting the final word from the Guyana consulate and the National COVID-19 Task Force.

Ramdass, a top order batsman for Lusignan Sports Club in Guyana, travelled to Trinidad to represent Evergreen Sports Club in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board national league.