Rugger Prescod looks to the future

The quarantine has kept many athletes confined to home workouts while social distancing and crowd guidelines have continued to leave the fields, turfs and courts bereft of sweat and sweet victory.

However, when the restrictions are lifted, Panthers’ fly half, Tyresse Prescod will re-embark on his quest of earning his place on the senior national team and help Guyana return to its once illustrious days.

The 18 year-old has lofty intentions.

“I have set a few goals for the restart of rugby and I’m currently waiting patiently so that they can be achieved” said Prescod yesterday.