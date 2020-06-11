Ali says Top Cop gave assurances on protection of state assets, unrest over election results

PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali yesterday said he had gotten assurances from Police Commissioner Leslie James that state assets will be protected in the transition between governments and that any unrest in the aftermath of the declaration of results from the March 2nd general elections will be addressed.

Members of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) including Ali yesterday met with James to ensure that systems are put in place to tackle any situation that may arise as the country awaits the declaration of the results from the controversy-ridden March 2nd polls.

The recently concluded recount of votes has shown that Ali’s party has won a majority and he is expected to be sworn in as President when a declaration is made by the Guyana Elections Commission.