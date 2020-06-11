Body of Canal labourer pulled from conservancy

The body of a labourer was pulled from the Canal Number Two conservancy on Tuesday morning, two days after he went missing on Sunday afternoon after he had gone for a swim.

Dead is 40-year-old Orvin Durga of 237 Belle West Housing Scheme, Canal Number Two. The post-mortem which done by pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh yesterday morning, showed that the man had drowned.

According to the Region Three police commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, the incident was reported minutes to nine on Sunday night despite the man being missing since 1 pm on the day in question. The report he said was made by the relatives of the dead man and stated that Durga had gone swimming with friends when he went under. A search was made by the friends and when they did not find him, they conveyed the matter to the family who then reported it to the police. However, the family is telling a different story.