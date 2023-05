A 19-year-old farmer of Lot 25 Conservancy Dam, Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was remanded to prison on Thursday for the offence of murder committed on Seeram Krishna last Saturday at the conservancy dam, Canal Number One.

Mahendra Singh, called ‘Vishal’, appeared at the Wales Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty where the charge of murder was read to him.

He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until June 22.