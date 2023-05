A 35-year-old fisherman of Canal Number One was murdered on Saturday allegedly after he slapped his cousin for disrespecting his uncle.

Dead is Seeram Krishna called ‘Vicky’ of Lot 24 ‘A’ Conservancy Dam Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara.

According to a police report, the incident took place around 18:30 hrs on Saturday at Conservancy Dam, Canal Number One. The police said that the suspect, a 19-year-old labourer, was taken into custody.