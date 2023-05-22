Lusignan man found dead with throat slashed, pocket ripped out

A 44-year-old construction worker of Lusignan, who was allegedly involved in an argument at a wedding on Saturday night, was found dead some two streets away on Sunday morning; his throat had been slashed.
Dead is Choorandan Chetram called Reid of Lot 101 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.
According to a police report, Chetram was killed between 21:00 hrs on Saturday and 02:30 hrs on Sunday at Lusignan Grass Field. Enquiries disclosed that Choorandan left home at about 16:00 hrs on Saturday to attend a wedding at Lusignan Grass Field.