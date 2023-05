With investigations still ongoing into the well-coordinated prison escape of death-row prisoner Royden Williams, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton said that the top priority of the Joint Services must be his swift recapture.

“…Our immediate focus must be on recapturing this mass murderer…,” Norton emphasised.

In a statement issued yesterday, Norton added that major questions have to be answered by this government and called for Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn to step aside.