Girl, 9, presumedly drowned at Zeelugt

A nine-year-old girl reportedly drowned on Friday at Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD) when she was allegedly pulled into the sea by a strong wave while walking on the seawall with her cousins.

Police said the body of Alejandra Rodriguez was discovered yesterday morning at the seawall at Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD, in a partially decomposed state.

Rodriguez’s sister told Stabroek News yesterday that the child left home at about 13:00 hrs on Friday to go for a walk with cousins and friends at the seawall.