Lusignan construction worker murder probe ongoing – police

Commander of Regional Police Division 4 ‘C’, Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram said on Saturday that the murder of Choorandan Chetram (Reid), 44, of Lot 101 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, was still under investigation by the police.

According to reports, Chetram was allegedly involved in an argument at a wedding and was found dead some two streets away, at Lusignan Grass Field, the next morning, last week Sunday, with his throat slashed.

The police believe that Chetram was killed between 21:00 hrs last week Saturday and 02:30 hrs on Sunday. Enquiries revealed that he had left home at about 16:00 hrs on the Saturday to attend a wedding at Lusignan Grass Field.