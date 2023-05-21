Lusignan construction worker found dead after attending wedding

Police are investigating the suspected murder of Choorandan Chaitram called ‘Reid’, a 41-year-old Construction Worker of Lot 101 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara between 21:00 hrs last night (Saturday) and 02:30 hrs this morning (Sunday) at Lusignan Grass Field, East Coast Demerara.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that Chaitram left home at about 16:00 hrs yesterday to attend a wedding at Lusignan Grass Field. At about 03:50 hrs this morning, Police ranks responded to a 911 call that a body of a male was seen lying on the Lusignan access road.

When Police arrived at the scene, they saw the body lying on the road, about two streets from the wedding, in a pool of what appeared to be blood. His body was examined, and a wound about three inches was seen on his throat. The scene was processed and photographed, and the body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a PME. Chaitram’s body was identified by his brother. Several persons were questioned and certain information was received.

Investigations are ongoing.