Coconut water prices soaring

-vendors blame exports, transportation costs

Pomeroon coconuts
By

The price of coconut water has soared sharply throughout Georgetown. Vendors spoken to by this newspaper say that they had to raise their prices as a result of exportation of coconuts, however some say that prices fluctuate because of transportation costs.

Mark Craig, a vendor at Bourda Market, Georgetown told Stabroek News that the price for coconut water has increased drastically. He noted that there is a lot of competition, which has caused business to be slow.

 “Right now the coconut price is very high and dear. The coconut water is going up to $400 for one,” Craig stated while informing that he often gets his coconuts from the  Upper Pomeroon. He added that over the last few years a lot of persons have entered the coconut business which has created a lot of competition. “Competition stiff right now, all the little corner selling coconut water like if drinks going on round here now so everybody in the coconut business right now.”

