Coconut water prices soaring

The price of coconut water has soared sharply throughout Georgetown. Vendors spoken to by this newspaper say that they had to raise their prices as a result of exportation of coconuts, however some say that prices fluctuate because of transportation costs.

Mark Craig, a vendor at Bourda Market, Georgetown told Stabroek News that the price for coconut water has increased drastically. He noted that there is a lot of competition, which has caused business to be slow.

“Right now the coconut price is very high and dear. The coconut water is going up to $400 for one,” Craig stated while informing that he often gets his coconuts from the Upper Pomeroon. He added that over the last few years a lot of persons have entered the coconut business which has created a lot of competition. “Competition stiff right now, all the little corner selling coconut water like if drinks going on round here now so everybody in the coconut business right now.”