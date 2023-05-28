Infectious Diseases Centre launched in Region 9

On Thursday, a $34 million Infectious Diseases Centre was commissioned in Lethem, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI)
Prime Minister Mark Phillips highlighted the importance of the health sector and government’s commitment to ensuring that all Guyanese have access to adequate services.
The Prime Minister was joined by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, and Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock.