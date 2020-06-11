History not on West Indies’ side 

The odds of West Indies pulling off a series win against England at home when the two sides clash in the highly anticipated three-match test series beginning July 8 at the Ageas Bowl are pretty slim.

They are not doomed to defeat because anything is possible in the world of sports but history suggests that Jason Holder and his men are up against it. West Indies last won a Test series in England, almost 32 years ago when Sir Vivian Richards in 1988 led his side to a commanding 4-0 series win.

That 88th series, as records and clips show, was a relatively quiet one. The first test was a drawn encounter at Trent Bridge where Carl Hooper missed out on a ton, recording 84. Malcolm Marshall grabbed 6-69 in England’s first innings. It was a man of the match performance.