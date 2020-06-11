COVID-19 takes a mental toll

Recently repatriated Golden Jaguar International Jeremy Garrett, has declared that the safeguarding of good mental health is essential to the overall wellbeing of everyone during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, which has swept across the globe in 2020.

Garrett made the disclosure to Stabroek Sport yesterday in an exclusive interview. Garret, 20, said, “Overall the situation has taken a toll on the mental side mostly, because it’s a new adaptation to isolation and not being around teammates and coaches.

“That is the most important part, the mental side and I am adjusting myself and building my mind to be strong and adjusting to the situation at hand.”