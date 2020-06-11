Sports

COVID-19 takes a mental toll

—says Golden Jaguars International Jeremy Garrett

Jeremy Garrett in action for his college side LSUE during their NJCAA season.
Recently repatriated Golden Jaguar International Jeremy Garrett, has declared that the safeguarding of good mental health is essential to the overall wellbeing of everyone during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, which has swept across the globe in 2020.

Garrett made the disclosure to Stabroek Sport yesterday in an exclusive interview. Garret, 20, said, “Overall the situation has taken a toll on the mental side mostly, because it’s a new adaptation to isolation and not being around teammates and coaches.

“That is the most important part, the mental side and I am adjusting myself and building my mind to be strong and adjusting to the situation at hand.”