Adonis displeased with CrossFit CEO’s remarks

Delice Adonis is upset with remarks made by CrossFit’s CEO, Gregory Glassman.
Gregg Glassman, CrossFit’s CEO has stepped down after telling staff on a Zoom call, “We’re Not Mourning For George Floyd,” and Guyana’s fittest woman and CrossFit star athlete, Delice Adonis, has weighed in on the saga which has since sparked a backlash.

Adonis, along with others in the CrossFit Community, were displeased after Glassman made his remarks over the weekend.

Hours before he posted a controversial tweet on Saturday night that has sparked a backlash against his company, Greg Glassman, CrossFit’s CEO and founder, told gym owners on a private Zoom call, “We’re not mourning for George Floyd — I don’t think me or any of my staff are,” according to recordings.