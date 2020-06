Selectors went for the incumbent -say Harper on Permaul’s non-selection

Chairman of the selection panel of Cricket West Indies, Roger Harper, says the panel opted for the incumbent which led to the non-inclusion of Veersammy Permaul on the team’s tour to England.

West Indies have sent a 14-man squad along with 11 reserves for a three-Test series at bio-secure venues in England from July 8.

The former West Indies off-spinner was addressing the issue on Barbados’ radio programme, Mason and Guests Tuesday night.