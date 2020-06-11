Windies ambitious but ‘staying in the present’, says Holder

MANCHESTER, England, CMC – Captain Jason Holder said yesterday West Indies would not be relying on their recent success against England for motivation, stressing the importance of the need to “stay in the present” for the three-Test series here next month.

Speaking in a media conference via Zoom, Holder pointed out even though the Caribbean side were the holders of the Wisden Trophy following their series win last year, facing England at home in their conditions presented a formidable challenge.

However, the top-ranked Test all-rounder said his side were “pumped up” by the prospect of beating England at home, and would not be deterred by the lack of past success in the United Kingdom that has seen them without a series win here in 32 years.

“I think we’ve just got to stay in the present,” Holder told journalists from quarantine at Old Trafford here.

“I know what goes into planning for a series and I know how these guys function, and our plans and our thought processes are all different but the main thing is to have that common alignment as a group and we all push towards one common cause.

“We’ve obviously beaten England in the recent past and we will no doubt never forget that but to live in the past would not be the right way to go about it. England is a very, very good side in their home conditions and the stats would definitely prove that.

“So we may have won last year January but this is going to be July 2020 – so many different things have changed from then to now, conditions being one of them.”

He continued: “Even now to say that we’re favourites ahead of England I think would be wrong. England are still a higher-ranked side than us and will be favourites in their backyard and it’s all the more for us to play for.

“We’ve got that extra motivation to beat England in England so there’s lots to play for, lots to motivate [us] as a group and I [am] assured that the guys are really pumped up for the opportunity.”

West Indies arrived here Tuesday to defend the Wisden Trophy they secured last year when they stunned England 2-1 in a three-Test series in the Caribbean.

They take on England in the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 8 before returning to Old Trafford for the final two Tests carded to begin July 16 and July 24.

The series will be the first of its kind, played behind closed doors in a “bio-secure” environment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has already resulted in over 4 100 deaths in the UK.

West Indies players were tested for COVID-19 before leaving the Caribbean, flown by private charter here before being tested again following their arrival.

They will spend the next two weeks in quarantine while training, and will be isolated from the public throughout the seven-week tour.

Holder said while the many novel changes for the series would require some adjustment, he did not anticipate them impacting the players’ desire.

“I guess the only thing is we won’t be able to play in front the crowds.” he explained.

“I was just today remarking to some of the guys how much I enjoy playing in front of the Barmy Army and to not hear them sing, and not hear them chant and do the normal things they’re accustomed doing would take some getting used to, to be honest.

“I guess that’s just a matter for me personally to cope with and deal with but in terms of the entire group, these guys are really motivated for the challenge ahead and lots of guys have points to prove.”

West Indies have travelled with an increased contingent for the tour with a 14-man squad supplemented by 11 reserves to accommodate injury replacements and warm-up matches among themselves.