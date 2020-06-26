COVID-19 ‘a big setback’ for CONCACAF Beach World Cup Qualifiers preparation -Simon

With the CONCACAF Beach World Cup Qualifiers tentatively slated for early 2021, Guyanese International Kenard Simon has said that the current COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the team’s preparation.

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to Simon, who has been capped six times and has scored nine goals for Guyana in this format, the ongoing contagion is thwarting and affecting the overall quality of the team’s preparation.

“It has been and will be a big setback because we are not getting to do anything; we begin preparation and have no socialisation with the team. It will be a further setback because when it’s eventually over and once it’s not cancelled, we will have to work harder to get prepared. We will have to work hard because of the confinement before and put our bodies in shape for the tournament,” he said.