No money no tour!

`Why should we be a guinea pig and go sacrifice ourselves for nothing’ —— Andy Roberts

Andy Roberts
West Indies legend, Andy Roberts has criticised Cricket West Indies’ decision to tour England amid the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in light of the tour not benefitting them financially.

Roberts was speaking on the West Indies three-Test tour to England which will see them subjected to a 14-day quarantine and playing under a bio-secure atmosphere.

This publication recently reported Chief Executive Officer of CWI, Johnny Grave as confirming that the West Indies will not benefit financially from the tour.