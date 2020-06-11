No money no tour! `Why should we be a guinea pig and go sacrifice ourselves for nothing’ —— Andy Roberts

West Indies legend, Andy Roberts has criticised Cricket West Indies’ decision to tour England amid the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in light of the tour not benefitting them financially.

Roberts was speaking on the West Indies three-Test tour to England which will see them subjected to a 14-day quarantine and playing under a bio-secure atmosphere.

This publication recently reported Chief Executive Officer of CWI, Johnny Grave as confirming that the West Indies will not benefit financially from the tour.