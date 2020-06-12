Lethem hospital nurses say spouse of medical official verbally abusing them

Nurses attached to the Lethem Regional Hospital are asking for health authorities to intervene as they say they are constantly being verbally abused by the spouse of a medical official.

According to one of the nurses, who did not want to be named, on Tuesday afternoon, the husband of a medical official barged into the hospital and started shouting indecent words at them while hitting on the door of one of the wards in the hospital. The nurse said the episode scared both hospital staff and patients alike.

She said as soon as the man entered the compound, he started shouting and then he barged into the hospital. However, she stated that his actions were not surprising because it was not the first time he had done so and no one seems to be taking steps to address the situation.