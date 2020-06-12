Food and Drug Department issues warning over `filled milk’

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) yesterday advised the public against the importation, distribution, sale and use of a “deceptive, misleading and foreign labelled brand of sweetened condensed milk” traded as “Nouveau ! New ! Promex Nova Leite Condensado Cheio”.

In a statement, the GA-FDD said “This is not pure sweetened condensed milk exclusively from a dairy (animal) source / origin, but it is actually what is termed a Filled Milk. Filled Milk is a mixture of milk solids and edible vegetable oil and this fact must be clearly stated on the label for consumers to know or be aware of”.

In addition, it said that the label of any sweetened condensed filled milk should not depict a cow or any other dairy animal and must carry a disclaimer “Not suitable for children less than 2 years”.