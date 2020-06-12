Trinidad judge receives bullet in death threat letter

(Trinidad Express) A live round of 9mm ammunition and a hand-written death threat were sent to the home of Justice Frank Seepersad.

The discovery was made at about 12.40 p.m. on Wednesday by Seepersad after retuning home from the San Fernando Assizes.

The bullet was hidden in an envelope which had been delivered to Seepersad’s home.

When the envelope was opened, the round fell out.

Inside the envelope was a hand-written letter which stated: “You R A HOL Racist A Infidel, A evil maN Fed up of U ResigN OK shot call THis would look nice betweeN your Eyes”.

The police were notified and a team of officers led by Sgt Sobie and Sgt Ousman visited the scene.

The envelope and its contents are to be forensically examined.

The envelope bore a TTPost stamp and police had intelligence that it originated from the D’Abadie area.

This is the second time in six months that Seepesad has received a threat in such a manner.

On December 27, he had also received a hand-written note and a bullet sent via mail.

The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago, in a news release yesterday, condemned the incident and described it as an “attack” on the judiciary.

“Such threats are extremely disturbing and are, in no uncertain terms, an attempt to directly undermine the authority and independence of the Judiciary,” said the Law Association.

It said it was confident that the Police Service would “thoroughly investigate” the matter and bring the perpetrator to justice.

“Judges are entrusted with the fundamental role of the protection of rights and must, at all cost, be able to function without fear, favour, bias or prejudice,” it added.