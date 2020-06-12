Dear Editor,

This year we celebrate our 50th Republic in such a desolate ambiance. A nation at siege since December 21st 2018. However with the conclusion of the recent recount process I am hopeful. Hopeful for the future of my beautiful country. Contesting these last elections were an absolute joy; being a part of the democratic struggle gives me such a deeper understanding of everything that has transpired.

As a young person it was heartwarming to see many other young people in the fight. I was truly amazed by how much young people came from both the older parties, which gives me hope for Guyana. Hope that one day we can move away from this partisan politics and actually develop my country.

From my earliest memories I remember our parliament being the PNC and the PPP. I used to equate it with the American congress,

democrats and republicans. However the twelfth parliament in my beautiful land will be a unicameral parliament with an independent 3rd party voice. The Alliance for Change had this opportunity in 2011 and quickly squandered it. I would like to take this space and thank everyone that voted for a small party, with the joinder agreement the 65th seat of the twelfth parliament will be going to the three parties in the joinder agreement. The People’s Progressive Party/Civic has earned a clear majority in Parliament. Which means any bill they want they can just pass. It is my ardent hope that they use this opportunity to practice what they preach and truly include all the voices in the legislature when passing bills.

Editor I want to point out to the general public if you permit me the space; having the small parties in the fight is actually helping our democracy. The PPP enjoys a majority government now; but it is my hope that the parliament in time will be one of many parties, not just two opposing sides. This one seat is the turning of that tide.

It is my hope that the newly formed executive arm of government is based on meritocracy. I sincerely hope the PPP/C equip their new cabinet with qualified young people, and we not see the same recycled faces from 2015.

Yours faithfully,

Dr. Josh Kanhai,

General Secretary

The New Movement