Whose lives matter in Guyana?

Courtney Crum-Ewing would have celebrated his 45th birth anniversary on June 10th this week. His time here was short but the bravery he exhibited during his time of standing for justice is far more than many of our leaders have ever demonstrated. We need more leaders with the spirit of Courtney Crum-Ewing.

Many would not have remembered to bow their heads for a minute of silence in remembrance of him. There should not be sporadic reminders about what this man fought and died for. His face should be a regular feature in the news, and we should not rest until justice is served. He who boldly protested most times alone near the office of the former Attorney General, was a martyr. Where are the protests demanding justice for him? I remember being present at one a few years ago shortly after his death. He was protesting because the deeds of men that contributed to the rapid decline and immorality in this society had filled several cups that were all running over.

Five years later silence continues around his death and no one has been convicted.

A martyr whose blood seeped into the soil. Gaping holes have not only been placed in the bodies of men and women in this country, but there are gaping holes where the integrity and patriotism of many of our citizens should be. We watched the images of his body on the night of March 10th, 2015. Some screamed, some wept and some sat silent in disbelief. Most of us did not know him personally, but we were disturbed by the graphic reminder that in this land we were not free to use our voices without consequences. People were murdered because they dared exercise their right to protest and challenge the status quo. We remember the Linden martyrs who were murdered in 2012.

Five years later the cries of Crum-Ewing’s relatives hang over our country. And the cries of so many others might be contributing to the uneasiness, uncertainty and gloom that we continue to grapple with.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to spread across the world with a mission of seeking justice and equality for those of African descent in America and wherever Black people have dealt with institutional racism, we must ask ourselves, do Black lives matter in Guyana?

Not only the life of Crum-Ewing, but the many other Black men and women who were executed in this country and for which no one was ever prosecuted, whether it was that they were speaking up against prejudices and inequalities like Ronald Waddell or whether it was that the circumstances surrounding their deaths were mysterious.

But it is not only that people were executed. Communities such as Buxton and Agricola were criminalised. And it cannot be denied that it is predominantly Black lives that exist in these communities. It is we, the members of those communities, who felt the sting of discrimination; who often watched helplessly and in fear as the actions of a few men, who were either used or misguided, tarnished the reputations of our communities. This not only affected us psychologically but we also faced the consequences of our names and addresses being a factor that cost us employment, or there would be unwarranted suspicions of the innocent, assumptions about involvement in criminality simply based on where one lived.

Five years later, there are those who may want to erase the memory of Courtney Crum-Ewing. But he will not be forgotten. His relatives and those who seek, justice will continue to honour him. Whether t justice comes or not, there are those who will tell their children about him.

Five years later if he could see what is happening in our post-election drama he would probably weep. Is this what his life was taken for? If he had a premonition of this period, would he have chosen a different course?

Still as we wait on GECOM’s pronouncement on the March 2nd elections, as Guyanese we are in a time where we can either sink or fly; and if we allow ourselves to sink by no efforts to unite or work towards the best solution that will move our country forward where all our citizens will feel valued, equal and at peace, his death would have been in vain.

His sacrifice also contributed to the coalition victory at the polls in 2015. Many were disturbed and hurt by his death and were tired of the previous regime. A friend of mine told me shortly after the murder that he was supposed to be in Diamond with Courtney that night. I shudder when I think that two lives could have been lost.

Today many may have resolved that Courtney Crum-Ewing’s sacrifice was in vain. Many have lost hope that there will ever be justice. They are disappointed that so little effort was made to make sure that his killer or killers were prosecuted. Whether the man who was accused is innocent or guilty is yet to be proven. But many expected that Crum-Ewing would be honoured like we honour other martyrs. His name should continue to echo throughout our country, like the names of Walter Rodney and other freedom fighters.

But instead, minutes, days, weeks and years of silence have passed, with only a few taking the time to pour libations in his memory. And here we are five years later and the battle for who will rule Guyana is still ongoing.

I am tired of this emotional rollercoaster than we Guyanese must ride every five years. I have been thirty-seven years on this Earth and every election that has occurred so far in my lifetime has threatened our sanity, created fear and left half the country disappointed and dissatisfied. A country, with a small population, with the plethora of resources we possess, should not be here again.

We should not only question if Black Lives Matter here, but if the lives of Guyanese matter. When one is set to live in poverty and told that they should be satisfied with the bones and crumbs as few indulge in the meat and bread, whose lives really matter here? In this historic election, where once again the country is divided, many alien voices have made their opinions known, with some seeking to instruct how we handle our electoral process. We must wonder whether it is the lives of Guyanese that is at the forefront of these motives.

Black lives matter. Guyanese lives matter. Black gold matters, too, it seems.

In memory of Courtney Crum-Ewing, the political players have another chance to put Guyana first. So often I write encouraging national unity. As aforementioned I am tired, but I hope it is only a brief period of lethargy. We can never grow too tired of hoping that one day we will get it right. We can never grow tired of fighting for equality, justice and unity in this country. I hope our children inherit a better Guyana. I hope that one day Courtney Crum-Ewing will be honoured as the martyr he is.