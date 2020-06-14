Lowenfield says poll results not credible

While confirming that the PPP/C won the majority of votes at the March 2nd polls, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield yesterday reported to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that the results of the process that he oversaw do not meet the standard of fair and credible elections.

Lowenfield’s summation for each Electoral District contends that identified anomalies and instances of voter impersonation do not appear to satisfy the criteria of impartiality, fairness, and compliance with provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act.

“Consequently, on the basis of the votes counted and the information furnished from the recount, it cannot be ascertained that the results… meet the standard of fair and credible elections,” he concluded in each summary of the observation reports for every District.