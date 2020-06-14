Batting the key!

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons yesterday reckoned that his side has what it takes to retain the Wisden Trophy but will have to consistently hit the 400-run mark to give themselves a chance.

Simmons was at the time speaking to the media via zoom chat where he looked at the various issues relating to their upcoming three-Test series against England.

Speaking of his team’s chances of winning the series Simmons stated, “I think we have the best squad we can have. Unfortunately, a few guys decided not to go up but we are here with the best squad we can have from the way we have started and the work we would have put in I think we would be ready and looking to defend our trophy.”