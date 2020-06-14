Kellman offered scholarship with Daytona State College after setback

The academic and athletic fallout of the ongoing Covid-19 situation has regrettably affected rising star and Golden Jaguar international Curtez Kellman, who unfortunately lost his ongoing full scholarship at Eastern Florida State College of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

This unfortunate occurrence was revealed by the former Georgetown Football Club (GFC) standout, who was pursuing a diploma in Business Administration, during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday.

The soft spoken Kellman disclosed, “The current situation has affected by collegiate career, causing the school programme to be shutdown. Because of this, my scholarship got cancelled which was a full scholarship. This happened because the budget got cancelled causing many of the players to lose their scholarships also. The situation has affected me academically and sporting wise.”