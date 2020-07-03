Curtez Kellman lines up new scholarship offer

Following the unfortunate loss of his scholarship at Eastern Florida State College due to the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Golden Jaguar international Curtez Kellman, says that he has received another full scholarship offer from Daytona State College.

This was disclosed by the central midfielder during an exclusive interview yesterday with Stabroek Sport. According to Kellman, the school had made an initial approach, after his full scholarship with Eastern Florida State College was terminated due to budgetary reasons.

Kellman, who was pursuing a diploma in Business Administration at the time of losing his studentship, declared, “Yes I am very happy with the scholarship offer, I just want to play again and complete my degree at the same which I will be very proud of. Based on my performances against them and due to my school budget finishing because of the Covid-19 situation, they have offered me a full scholarship. They know my abilities and how I play and that I can bring strength and quality to the squad.”