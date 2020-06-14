Wakenaam-born scientist among experts working on COVID-19 vaccine

In the quiet village of Wakenaam many, many years ago, two teachers gave their eleven-year-old son a book as a birthday gift. That gift led Vidia Roopchand to the path of science and today he is a scientist employed with an American company and is actively involved in developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc in the world.

Roopchand, a father of three, is employed with Pfizer Inc, an American multinational pharmaceutical corporation headquartered in New York City, and which is currently developing a vaccine for COVID-19 in partnership with BioNTech.

In an interview with Stabroek Weekend, Roopchand, who wants to one day give back to the country he left about 50 years ago, spoke about his journey to becoming a scientist and not a journalist as he had first envisioned and his role in developing the vaccine.