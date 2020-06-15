Trinidad: Teen gunned down in Arima

(Trinidad Guardian) A teenager was gunned down in Arima on Sunday night after gunmen ambushed a group of boys in their community.

Police said around 730 pm, Jadelle Xavier, 15, was standing along the Pinto Road in the company of some friends when two men wearing masks approached them. The boy scattered on seeing the men but Xavier was chased down. He ran into the bedroom of a house located at Lamppost 54 but was eventually cornered by his attackers who shot him several times about the body. Xavier was taken to the Arima Hospital where he was pronounced dead after doctors failed to resuscitate him.

His killing took the murder count for the year to 205.

Officers are still on the scene and Homicide Region II officers are leading the investigation.