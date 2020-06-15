England v West Indies: ‘No friendships’ with Jofra Archer during series

(BBC) There will be “no friendships” between the West Indies players and England’s Jofra Archer during the sides’ upcoming Test series, says bowler Kemar Roach.

Barbados-born bowler Archer, 25, played three times for West Indies Under-19s before opting to play for England.

He played against West Indies at the 2019 World Cup but this summer’s series, starting on 8 July, would be the first time he had faced them Tests.

“It is all about winning and playing hard cricket,” fellow Bajan Roach said.

“Jofra has made his decision and is doing a fantastic job for his career.

“There is no friendships with this series.”

Archer has friends in the West Indies’ 30-man touring party, notably batsman Shai Hope and bowler Chemar Holder, and played alongside bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Preston McSween for West Indies Under-19s.

Asked whether there would be extra words for Archer on the field during the Test series, Roach said: “We will see when that comes around. We will definitely see.”

The three-match series will be played at bio-secure venues in Southampton and Manchester without spectators, something Roach said could help West Indies as the hosts will be without their usual vocal support.

Roach expects the tourists to employ the same aggressive, hostile bowling methods used when his side beat England 2-1 in the Caribbean last year.

“I don’t think our mode of attack will change much,” he said.

“We saw [England’s batsmen] in the Caribbean and it is pretty fresh in our minds.

“Once we get stuck into them we stand a great chance of beating England.”