Port England more breachable than thought

Only two teams have managed to produce test series triumphs over England at home during the past decade; Graeme Smith’s South Africa in 2012 and a Sri Lankan unit led by Angelo Mathews two years on.

Those two series wins were the only instances of foreign success out of the 19-contested series from 2010 to present. However, New Zealand in 2015, Pakistan in 2016 and 2018 and Australia most recently during the Ashes Series, managed to secure series draws during the same time frame.

That suggests that Port England is perhaps more breach-able than we thought, as least from an optimistic West Indian perspective. Although Joe Root’s men are undoubtedly a dominant force to be reckoned with at home, especially when the ball is swinging in cold conditions South Africa and Sri Lanka defied the odds.