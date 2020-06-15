AAG to comply fully with World Athletics guidelines

Aubrey Hutson, President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), said yesterday that the association will be fully compliant with the strict competition guidelines recently published by Track and Field’s governing body, World Athletics.

The health and safety guidelines was published to assist competition organisers to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus when staging in-stadium outdoor events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines also offer guidance for a number of stakeholders, including professional athletes, support staff, technical officials, the stadium workforce, volunteers, medical staff and the media.