Athletes will be running brave

The athletes of Running Brave, Guyana’s premier track and field club will be out in their numbers to compete in meets planned for later this year providing that certain objectives are met to guarantee their safety.

This is according to head coach of the club, Julian Edmonds.

With other sporting disciplines around the globe already returning to action after the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, World Athletics, earlier this month released health and safety guidelines to assist competition organisers to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus when staging in-stadium outdoor events during the COVID-19 pandemic.