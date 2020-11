AAG plans to stage meets in two weeks -Hutson says athletes are starved for competition

Sports events in Guyana have been given the green light to resume under the new COVID-19 measures and the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) plans to run off meets in two weeks.

The AAG is currently putting plans in place to start its 2020/2021 calendar of activities on November 15 with two Cross Country events in Linden and New Amsterdam. Plans are also afoot to stage the South American 10K road race on November 29.

This is according to President of the association, Aubrey Hutson.