The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) will kick off its 2022 calendar of activities tomorrow with the staging of its first Development Meet at the National Track and Field Centre.

The meet, which got the green light from the COVID-19 Task Force recently, is to be staged from 10:00hrs.

According to President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, the event is geared towards getting the competitive juices flowing of the athletes who have plans of excelling here and abroad.