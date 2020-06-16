Mother wants thorough probe of killing of Linden robber -says witnesses claim he was shot after surrender

As police await the results of ballistic tests to determine who inflicted the fatal wound to Kevin Batson, the Linden man who was killed after carrying out a robbery last week, his mother has said that eyewitnesses are pointing to law enforcers as being responsible.

As a result, Raynetta Valladares is calling for a thorough investigation to ensure justice for her son.

“Kevin and another boy went to some shop to do some robbery according to wah I hear and the man from the shop run out behind them and shoot Kevin…….He keep running. The people in the neighbourhood seh he run and lie down on the bush and put up he red bandana like he surrender to them and they still went and continue shooting at him. When he lie down, dah is when the police them go and shoot he,” Valladares told Stabroek News.