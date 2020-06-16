It is time for Mr. Granger to concede the election and step aside

Dear Editor,

It seems to me that the most hackneyed cliché to come out of the post “No Confidence Motion” period is the phrase “uncharted waters”. It sometimes appears in the press as “unchartered waters” which my Merriam-Webster dictionary tells me is an incorrect use of the term.

My Merriam-Webster also tells me that, in its correct form, the phrase means new or unknown areas.

The image that springs immediately to mind on hearing this phrase is that of a ship foundering upon the high seas in an unforeseen gale or dashed to pieces on submerged reefs.

The latest person to use this cliché, if the Guyana Chronicle is to be believed, is none other than Mr. David Granger.

It is attributed to him in the context of the possibility that GECOM may declare the March 2nd elections null and void. Such a decision, Mr. Granger tells us, “would, undoubtedly, land Guyana in uncharted waters”.

To continue in the nautical vein, I would like to suggest that, in the absence of anyone else, it is Mr. Granger whose hand is currently on the helm of the metaphorical ship. Any decision to venture into uncharted waters therefore lies solely with him.

I would be very hesitant to place my trust in a captain, de facto or otherwise, who knowingly pilots his vessel into unknown territory without the appropriate navigational aids.

Mr. Granger and the APNU-AFC know full well that they lost the election but continue to take Guyana along a perilous path that will bring nothing but pain and suffering to Guyanese people regardless of which party they voted for.

It is time for Mr. Granger to concede the election and step aside.

To conclude the analogy, Mr. Granger, by doing the right thing, still has a chance to return the metaphorical ship to safer waters so that all Guyanese may enjoy the benefits of smooth sailing on an even keel.

Yours faithfully,

Marcel Gaskin