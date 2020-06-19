Court to hear submissions tomorrow on application to block final elections report

The Court of Appeal will sit tomorrow at 11 am to hear submissions on the application filed to prevent the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield from submitting a report to enable a final declaration from the March 2 polls.

During a case management hearing today, Justices Rishi Persaud, Dawn Gregory and Brassignton Reynolds approved requests from seven of the nine parties which contested the general rlections to be joined as respondents in the proceedings.

These repondents have been given until 6 pm today to respond to the skeleton submission from the applicant Eslyn David.

David, through her attornies, Mayo Robertson, John Jeremy, Roysdale Forde and Rondale Keller, will then have until 6 am tomorrow to respond. David is arguing that the results of the votes cast in the elections were not credible and therefore the CEO should not present any final report.

The plethora of attorneys who appeared before the court included Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, who appeared on behalf of Irfaan Alli, Bharrat Jagdeo and the People’s Progressive Party/Ciivc.

Ralph Ramkarran and Timothy Jonas entered appearances for A New United Guyana, The New Movement and the Liberty and Justice Party, while attorney Kashir Khan appeared on behalf of The Citizenship Iniative and Change Guyana.

David has mounted her challenge before the appellate court pursuant to Article 177 (4) of the Constitution, which says that that court shall have exclusive jurisdiction to hear and determine any question as to the validity of an election of a President in so far as that question depends upon the qualification of any person for election or the interpretation of the Constitution, and any decision of that Court.