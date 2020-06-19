Appeal Court hearing application to block declaration of elections results

The Guyana Court of Appeal is currently sitting to consider how to proceed on an application filed yesterday to prevent the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield from submitting a report to enable a final declaration from the March 2 polls.

The application was used to justify Lowenfield’s failure to submit the report, which was due yesterday, after Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson Claudette Singh instructed him to submit his final report in accordance with results from the national recount, which showed a victory for the opposition PPP/C.

Through her attorney Mayo Robertson, the applicant, Sophia resident Eslyn David, is arguing that the results of the votes cast in the elections were not credible and therefore the CEO should not present any final report.

David has mounted her challenge before the appellate court pursuant to Article 177 (4) of the Constitution, which says that that court shall have exclusive jurisdiction to hear and determine any question as to the validity of an election of a President in so far as that question depends upon the qualification of any person for election or the interpretation of the Constitution, and any decision of that Court.