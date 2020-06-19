Lowenfield fails to submit final report -GECOM unable to meet for lack of quorum

Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield yesterday failed to submit the report of the valid votes cast in the March 2 General and Regional Elections (GRE) in direct contravention of a directive from Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh.

“No report has been received by the Chairman from the CEO and despite us being told he was on his way he has not arrived” Opposition-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj told reporters.

Singh had directed Lowenfield to submit a report of valid votes cast based on the results of the recently concluded National Recount by 1 pm on June 18.