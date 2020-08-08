Nandlall says costs awarded from elections court cases to run into the millions

Lawyer for the governing PPP/C Anil Nandlall has pegged costs from the court actions filed by APNU+AFC supporters Eslyn David and Misenga Jones, who sought to prevent a final declaration from the March 2nd polls based on the results of the national recount, at millions.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and the High Court have made orders awarding costs to President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who were respondents in the actions filed by David and Jones.

David’s case originated in the Court of Appeal and was later settled by the CCJ on appeal by Ali and Jagdeo, while the Jones case was adjudicated by the High Court as well as the Court of Appeal. David’s lawsuit sought to prevent the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield from presenting a report using the results of the national recount, while Jones challenged the validity of the recount.