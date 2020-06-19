Final act to disenfranchise voters

According to the general secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo today’s hearing at the Court of Appeal is the last episode in the APNU+AFC Coalition’s quest to disenfranchise Guyanese voters.
“We knew this drama would have many episodes…this is the last element…they are hoping to get a ruling to disenfranchise the people who voted and change what everyone knows now is the result”, he said during a video statement yesterday.
At the time, Jagdeo was referring to an application filed yesterday to prevent the Chief Election Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield from submitting a report to enable a final declaration from the March 2 polls.