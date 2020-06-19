High Commission of India to host International Yoga Day

Yoga is an ancient form of exercise which is rooted in India and its rich cultural heritage. This liberating activity holds immense benefits for both physical and mental health and for some it is even used for spiritual growth.

Purification of the body, mind and intellect is only part of the benefit of yoga as it has been known to serve as a cure for ailments such as the common cough, stomach disorders and mental tensions and almost any mental health problems.

A local yoga instructor, Agnela Patil, grew up doing yoga as she was born and raised in India, where it is a prominent practice. Explaining yoga to Stabroek News, she said “It’s a vast thing. You need to go deep into yoga to know it. Yoga, which means to join or to connect is what yoga means. Anything that connects you to your universal self.” Therefore it is the connecting of the body, mind and spiritual self.