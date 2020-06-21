Yoga is beneficial to all fitness goals

Today, June 21, is International Yoga Day and there is no better time to highlight the benefits of including yoga and Pilates into your training routine.

Although it is important to base your training regime around your goals, there is no doubt that these two styles of workouts will enhance your results, whether your goal is bodybuilding or running a marathon.

Yoga is commonly known in the fitness industry for being a great way to stretch and lengthen your muscles while increasing flexibility. It is also known for increasing balance, which is certainly true as many of the poses will be unilateral and challenge stability.