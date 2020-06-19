Venezuelan duo remanded over theft of clothing, generator

Two Venezuelan nationals accus-ed of stealing over $200,000 worth of clothes as well as a generator from their employer were remanded to prison after denying the allegation.

Daniela Pitre and Domingo Olivores Coa, were brought before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts this week where a charge was read to each of them.

The charge stated that on Tuesday, June 11, at Kanola Water Front, Mabaruma, Barima-Waini, they stole a Premier generator and a quantity of clothing valued at a total of $$252,400, property of their employer.