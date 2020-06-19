National Park reopening today

Based on the new measures recently issued by the National Task Force on COVID -19, as part of Phase 1 of the reopening of Guyana, the National Park will be opened to the general public beginning today.

According to a statement from the Protected Areas Commission, the park will open from 6:30 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday but will remain closed on weekends. In order to keep the public and staff safe, the following guidelines will be enforced;

1. Access will be allowed through the Thomas Road and Carifesta Avenue gates. The Albert Street entrance will remain closed to the public.