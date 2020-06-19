APNU+AFC has mastered the art of believing the impossible

Dear Editor,

It was not surprising that the Chair of GECOM, Claudette Singh, thought it “fit and proper” to give Mr. Lowenfield 1.5 days to execute an administrative task of tabulation, and the allocation of seats to the respective parties. Imagine – a whole 1.5 days, notwithstanding the fact that a previously submitted report contained the tabulation of valid votes cast, as ascertained during the recount process.

It bears repeating again that delays enable mischief. Given all that has transpired since March 2, 2020, the time frame allotted was looked at with suspicion, and as was expected, the drama continued. To say that the APNU+AFC’s latest desperate act was underwhelming would be an understatement. As I observe the party since their March 2, 2020 loss, the following passage from Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass” keeps coming to mind:

Said the Queen to Alice… “try again: draw a long breath, and shut your eyes. Alice laughed. `There’s no use trying,’ she said; `one CAN’T believe impossible things.’ `I daresay you haven’t had much practice,’ said the Queen. `When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

In their bid to retain power, the incumbent APNU+AFC administration have mastered the art of believing the impossible. They dream up fantastic narratives and schemes, each more desperate that the one that preceded it. If it was not so destructive to the social fabric and body politic of Guyana, it would make for great satire.

Unfortunately for the APNU+AFC, closing the eyes and believing impossible things would not change the ground reality that (1) they lost the election, and their credibility along the way; (2) the people have spoken – and their voice must be respected; (3) the Court cannot enable the subversion of the people’s mandate; and (4) no deals will be brokered that will enable them to stay in office.

The actions of the APNU+AFC have made it impossible for them to be regarded as responsible and respectable partners. They have done a grave disservice to Guyana, and to their supporters, who should be looking for better leaders.

The Guyana Court of Appeal must dispense with this latest affront with dispatch. Further delays cannot be countenanced.

Yours faithfully,

Kowlasar Misir